Terry Eugene Lemley, 67, of Spraggs, died at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the home of his caregiver in Waynesburg.
He was born Tuesday, December 15, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of Emma Jean Thomas Lemley Dalrymple of Waynesburg and the late Edward Grant Lemley.
Mr. Lemley loved to beagle hunt when his health permitted. He worked as a coal miner at the Emerald Coal Mine in Waynesburg for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Ankney Lemley, whom he married November 3, 1973.
Also surviving are two sons, Terry Lee Lemley of Bentleyville and Brian E. (Nicole) Lemley of Carmichaels; one granddaughter, Kayle Lemley; and one sister, Janet (Mark) Allen of Moncks Corner, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Joetta's grandchildren, whom Terry was very fond of, Abbi Kidd, Brayden Kidd, Bryland Kidd and Brennan McCorkle.
Deceased is one brother, Thomas E. Lemley Sr.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, January 29, in the MILLIKEN THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Burial was in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
