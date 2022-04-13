Terry L. Hoyle II, 47, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born May 14, 1974, in Waynesburg, a son of Lorena Cummins Rush and Terry L. Hoyle.
Terry was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and had a Master's degree in Counseling.
He had formerly worked for the County of Greene, CYS.
Terry had served in the United States Army with Company C 110th Infantry in Kosovo.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, Waynesburg, where he was the current post quartermaster and treasurer; current president of the Greene County Veterans Council; VFW District #24 Commander; American Legion.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Lorena Cummins (Gary) Rush of Waynesburg; his father and stepmother, Terry L. (Brenda) Hoyle of Waynesburg; his daughter, Sydney Taylor Hoyle of Sycamore; his fiancee, Jennifer Smith; his half-sister, Stephanie Pabis of Canonsburg; and his half-brother, Jamie Stoy of Canonsburg.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services took place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Military honors were accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
