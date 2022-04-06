Mrs. Thedosha Eileen Snider, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was born on November 5, 1932, in Kingwood, West Virginia, to Jeff Fluharty and Margaret Schutz Fluharty.
Mrs. Snider was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida for the past 20 years, moving from Pentress, West Virginia.
Her faith was of the Church of Christ and she was a member of The College Avenue Church of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She worked as a bookkeeper at Consolidation Coal Company in West Virginia. She was always willing to help those in need.
Mrs. Snider was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jeff Fluharty and Margaret Schutz Fluharty; three brothers, Roy Fluharty, Junior "J.J" Fluharty, Warren Fluharty, and three infant brothers; two sisters, Edith Rudolph and Georgia Eernisee; and one grandchild, Daniel Snider.
Mrs. Snider is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Snider Sr., of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two children, Charles R. Snider, Jr., and wife Sharon of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Julie Ann Snider of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; four grandchildren, Valerie Werle and husband Sascha, Jacklyn Tubal and husband Wes, Joan Valois and husband Marc, and Diana Hemphill; one brother, Donald Fluharty; one sister, Margaret Tennant and husband Mahlon; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jakob, Benjamin, Jeffrey, Lee, Raegan, Marilyn, Vincent, Bauer, Ryleigh and Caden.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at College Avenue Church of Christ; 337 College Ave, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435, with Ministers Steve Harris and Harold Bigham officiating.
Lunch will be provided afterward at the Church Fellowship Hall.
In Lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the College Avenue Church of Christ, at 337 College Ave, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435, or at www.college-avenue-churchofchrist.com
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.
Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
