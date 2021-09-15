Thelma A. "Toots" Guiddy Duffey, 83, of Waynesburg, died at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Monday, June 13, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Salvadore "Tony" Guiddy Sr. and Thelma Sabatasse Guiddy.
Toots was a manager for Wendy's Restaurant for many years.
Her husband, Charles Loren Duffey III, whom she married January 3, 1966, died April 29, 2012.
Surviving is one daughter, Caroline Duffey; three sons, Jake Duffey, Michael Duffey and Chuckie Duffey; one granddaughter, Taylor; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia; three sisters, Mae Mae, Che Che, Rosie; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers, James and Salvadore "Tony" Jr.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.