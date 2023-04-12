Thelma C. "Pee Wee" Mankey, 78, of Prosperity, died of natural causes Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Washington Hospital, Washington.
Thelma C. "Pee Wee" Mankey, 78, of Prosperity, died of natural causes Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Washington Hospital, Washington.
She was born November 2, 1944, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William Blair and Gertrude Jane Cox Lahew and had resided in Morris Township, Greene County, since 1964.
Mrs. Mankey formerly attended the Union Valley and Nineveh United Methodist churches and was a 1962 graduate of West Greene High School.
She was an excellent quilter, making all of her quilts by hand and would occasionally donate a quilt for fundraising.
Mrs. Mankey was employed by the former Flushing Shirt Factory in Waynesburg, and served two terms as tax collector in Morris Township, Greene County. She and her husband operated the Hopkins Store in Nineveh for six years.
She was employed as a postmaster for over 35 years, serving at both Nineveh and Graysville post offices, last serving as postmaster at the Rogersville Post Office for over 20 years prior to retiring in 2010.
On January 24, 1964, she married Larry Earl Mankey, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Shelly Ann Mankey of Waynesburg; a son, Larry Leigh Mankey, companion of Tammy Gesford of Shickshinny; two grandchildren, Jacob and Amber Mankey; a great-grandchild, Ava Harris; two sisters, Connie Loughman of Sycamore and Pam Clark of Holbrook (Bristoria); two brothers, Stanley "Peeper" Lahew of Cameron, W.Va. and Jeff (Shelley) Lahew of Waynesburg (Eastview).
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Joann Medlick; and a brother, Jack Lahew.
At the request of the deceased, all services were private and under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; telephone: 724-499-5181.
View and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
