Thelma Jean McCartney, 71, of Jefferson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in her home.
She was born August 4, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William, Sr., and Nancy Stauffer Rex.
Thelma was a homemaker and lived most all her life in the Rices Landing, Clarksville and Jefferson areas.
She was a former member of the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Company.
On July 24, 1971, she married John "Peewee" McCartney, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, John (Genea) McCartney of Mather, Kirk (Vicki) McCartney of Clarksville; a daughter-in-law, Donna Rex of Carmichaels; seven grandchildren, Cory McCartney, Krista McCartney, Brandon Simpson, Rebecca McCartney, Gage McCartney, Billy Smith and Tiffany Smith; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Kenneth (Cindy) Rex of Rices Landing and Robin Grimm of Blairsville; two sisters-in-law, Patricia (Butch) Shumaker and Darlene Rex.
Deceased are a son, Jerry Rex; two brothers, William "Joe" Rex and James D. "Jimmy" Rex.
Friends were received from 5 to 7 p.m., the hour of services, Monday, May 2, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
