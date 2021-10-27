Mather
Thelma Joyce Handford, 80, of Mather, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, in her sleep, with her family by her side, Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, George E. Handford; sister, Leah Williams of Amity; daughter, Marsha Peterman (Rick) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter, Tammy Marva (Dan) of Uniontown; son, Douglas Handford (Sharon) of Harrisburg; daughter, Valerie Simeon (Wayne) of Hubbard, Ohio; special nephew, David Ray (Pam) of Clarksville; also seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her father, J. Lloyd Addleman; mother, Anna H. Chambers; sister, Anna Margaret Benden, and grandson, Jason Burnfield.
Thelma retired from Community Action, served as Worthy Matron of Eastern Star Chapter 404, where she crocheted 19 afghans that were given to the Heinz Campus, Pittsburgh VA Health Care Center. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Morgan Township Farm Women, Mather Christian Church and Pitt Gas Missionary Church. She volunteered at Washington Health System Greene Hospital. Thelma was an exceptional Wii bowler with many 300 games under her belt. Her team won the PA Wii Senior Olympics five out of six years. Thelma enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling, crocheting, baking cookies and watching Westerns on INSP.
In keeping with guidelines of wearing masks, friends will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of an Eastern Star service, Friday, October 29, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 30, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. After the committal services on Saturday, a reception with refreshments will be held at the Mather Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thelma's memory can be sent to Mather Christian Church, P.O. Box 37, Mather, PA 15346.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
