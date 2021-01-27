Thelma Marie Skiles Daily, 85, of Carmichaels, formerly of Masontown, died January 20, 2021, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
Ms. Daily was born July 1, 1935, in Live Easy, Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Clyde W. and Stella Marie Dunham. Also deceased are her aunt, Bessie Skiles, with whom she once lived; two sisters, Dolores Bricker and Joan Shultz; a brother, Stanley Phillip Skiles; and two nephews, William Shuckhart Jr. and Jim Ronald Shuckhart.
Surviving are a brother, Russell Skiles (Beatrice) of Carmichaels; three sisters, Elda Sue Skiles of Uniontown, Gladys Shultz of Waynesburg and Betty Shuckhart of Carmichaels; two dear cousins, Gwen (Due) Skiles, with whom she resided until recently, and DeEtta Metz; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Church, Masontown.
Thelma was a union clothing worker at the former Greenway Plant in Waynesburg with 25 years of service.
Family and friends were received in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, Sunday, January 24, and Monday, January 25 with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel.
Interment followed in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
Due to Covid-19, all CDC guidelines must be followed.
