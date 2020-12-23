Theresa Marie Young Brioli, 89, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown.
She was born July 15, 1931 at home in Monessen, the eldest daughter of the late Mary Kruczek Young Long and Nicholas Young (originally Iannaccio).
Growing up in Belle Vernon, Mrs. Brioli attended Marion High School. In May of 1948, she married World War II veteran, Richard Brioli of Charleroi. They raised their family of four children in Carmichaels. During the 1960's, the couple operated a well known upholstery business at their home in Carmichaels.
Mrs. Brioli was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh in Carmichaels and attended local senior centers where she especially enjoyed the dances. Theresa was a great cook, a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Brioli is survived by her sons, Richard (Susan) Brioli, and Jeffrey Brioli (his late wife, Sylvia); daughters, Cindy (Douglas) Brioli Giles Shippee, and Kandis Brioli; grandchildren, Kristina (Jeffrey) Brioli Pallozzi, Daniel Brioli, Maria (Chas) Brioli Loring, Richard R. Brioli and Whitney (Thomas) Giles Comeau; great- grandchildren, Trenten Giles, Kadin Giles, Austin Giles, Brice Pallozzi, Colin Pallozzi, Miah Comeau, Ryan Comeau and Owen Loring. Mrs. Brioli is also survived by a brother, Robert A. Young of Fla.; and sisters, Josephine "Toots" LaMendola of Donora, and Mary "Bunny" Byrne of Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away on September 13, 1999; her brother, Nick Young; great-granddaughter, Alexis Giles; grandson, Geremiah Giles, and her daughter-in-law and caregiver for several years, Sylvia Brioli.
The staff at Cloverdale Personal Care Home provided excellent and loving care over the past few years. Also, Amedisys Hospice of Masontown provided their kind care.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements and burial at Greene County Memorial Park are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
