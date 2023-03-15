Thomas C. Olinger, 69, of Waynesburg, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born June 17, 1953, in Washington, the son of the late Charles E. and Cecelia Kapis Olinger.
Mr. Olinger was a 1971 graduate of Trinity High School and also graduated from Gateway Tech. in Pittsburgh. He worked as a coal miner for 33 years. Mr. Olinger also had his private pilot license and enjoyed flying and HAM radios. He also enjoyed tinkering with all kinds of electronics and was proficient in HVAC/R repair. Mr. Olinger will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving is a son, Brian Olinger, of Washington, and a daughter, Elizabeth "Buffy" (Denny) Furbee, of Bentleyville.
Deceased in addition to his parents; is a brother, James Olinger.
Friends were received for the funeral service, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Owner / Supervisor, S. Timothy Warco II, Director, Holly Renay Warco, Director, Park N. Crosier, Director.
Burial followed in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Mine Workers of America, at www.umwa.org.
