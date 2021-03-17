Spraggs
Thomas C. Spitznogle, 77, of Spraggs, died at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, in his home. He was born Saturday, June 5, 1943, in Blacksville, W.Va., a son of the late Edward Spitznogle and Louise Mayfield Spitznogle.
He was a lifelong resident of Greene County and had attended Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Spraggs.
Mr. Spitznogle was a coal miner and had worked as a foreman at Blacksville #1 Mine until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed being a lifelong farmer.
Surviving are three sons, Terrance D. (Laura) Spitznogle, Thomas C. Spitznogle II and David D. (Tammy Cline) Spitznogle, all of Spraggs; three stepdaughters, Alyssa Martin of Fairmont, W.Va., Tina (Aaron) Stiles of Garards Fort and Lisa (Jesse) Lilly of Carmichaels; 10 grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one brother.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. In following CDC guidelines, reduced number of people, social distancing and wearing masks at all times will be followed at the funeral home.
