Thomas E. "Tom" Carpenter, 69, of Wind Ridge, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 27, 2021, in his home.
He was born November 2, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to the late Thomas Bentley Carpenter and Aldene Chess Carpenter of Pittsburgh.
Tom was a 1970 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School and earned his Associate Degree in Specialized Technology in Engineering at Penn Technical Institute of Pittsburgh.
He moved here from Cambridge, Ohio, and was a Greene County resident for the past 22 years.
Tom worked for 21 years as a survey field technician at Wind Ridge Engineering.
He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Tom enjoyed tinkering with electronics, target shooting with his guns, hiking, and loved cats and dogs.
Surviving are two brothers, Robert "Bob" (Megan) Carpenter of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Bruce (Kandy) Carpenter of Monongahela; one sister, Cynthia "Cindy" (Ronald) Ragan of Coal Center; a niece, Jessica Carpenter of Greensburg; nephew David Carpenter and great-nephew Bentley Carpenter of Finleyville.
All services are private and entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
