Thomas Franklin Sims, Sr., 89, of Rostraver Township, died Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Amity February 12, 1932, he was a son of the late Frank and Ellen Jones Sims.
Tom drove a milk truck for Taylor's Dairy in Ambridge until his retirement. He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church and loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Ruth Teagarden Sims; sons, Thomas Franklin (Birgit) Sims, Jr., Edwin Lee (Linda) Sims, Steven (Shannon) Sims, and Donald W. Sims; daughter, LuAnn (Bill) Lewicki; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Reed (Janice) Sims; and sister, Mary Fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta; and brother, Orloff.
Friends were received from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, November 8, in Olive Branch Baptist Church, 296 Route PA-981, Rostraver Township.
Following the visitation, a funeral service was held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.