Thomas Joseph Andrews

Thomas Joseph "Joe" Andrews, 71, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Waynesburg.
Joe was born May 3, 1950, in Charleroi, to the late Robert Calvin Andrews of Charleroi and the Barbara Lucille Chisler Andrews Deblock, late of Phoenix, Ariz.
Joe graduated from Waynesburg High School with his GED in 1969 and attended Phoenix College in paralegal studies. He served his country honorably and nobly during the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including National Defense Service Medals - Republic of Vietnam, Campaign Medal - Sharpshooter - Vietnam Service Medal and two Bronze Service Stars. Joe was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1973.
He was married to Ruby L. Miller and had one son, Todd Joseph Fisher of Visalia, California. He was then married to Sharon K. McCluskey, which marriage resulted in no children.
Joe was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7048, Moose Lodge 461 and American Legion Post 330.
Joe enjoyed riding his ATV in the deserts of Arizona and surrounding states, horseback riding, country music, watching football and visiting with family. Joe always had a smile and positive outlook on life.
Joe lived in Phoenix, Ariz. for 53 years before returning to Waynesburg. He had previously worked for Reynolds Aluminum in Phoenix as a machine operator, Apria HealthCare in Canonsburg and Phoenix, delivering oxygen, and Amerigas Propane of Glendale, Ariz., delivering propane.
Joe is survived by his son, Todd Joseph Fisher of Visalia, Calif.; his sister, Kathleen Andrews Beckner of Morgantown, W.Va.; brothers, Robert Lee Andrews of Salem, W.Va. and Gilbert Andrews of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother-in-law, John Mapes of Fairfield, Calif.; three grandsons, T.J. Ficher, Jacob Fisher and Luke Fisher of Fresno, Calif.; three great-grandsons, Knox, Cadience and Copeland; and nieces, Donna Maier of Taylor, Mich., Carrie Nelson of Spokane, Wash., Cheryl McCall of Diablo, Calif. and Katharine Mapes of Rahcho Santa Fe, Calif.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Sharyn Eileen Andrews Mapes of Fairfield, Calif.; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Andrews of Salem, W.Va.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services at Maple Creek Cemetery in Charleroi.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided, and ask that any memorial contributions be sent to Amedisys Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
