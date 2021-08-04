Thomas Kurt Audia, 59, of Clarksville, died Monday, July 26, 2021, in his home, after a long illness.
Mr. Audia was born February 22, 1962, in Morgantown, W.Va., the son of Luigi John Edgar Audia Sr. and Sandra K. Normand Audia.
He was a self-employed house painter in the Morgantown area.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Carmichaels, PA 15320.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
