Thomas L. Balaban, 87 of Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Donnell House following a brief illness.
He was born December 1, 1933, in Mather, a son of the late Max J. Balaban and Mary M. (Talosh) Balaban. On December 27, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Mandy L. Pickens, who passed June 12, 2016.
Mr. Balaban was a graduate of Jefferson High School and DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, Ill..
His primary career was as an Electronic Technician for RCA Corporation in Meadowlands.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends at his hunting camp in Kane. Mr. Balaban also served over 50 years with the South Franklin Volunteer Fire department, and was also a past President of the Washington County Firemen's Association.
He was also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union in Cokeburg, and traveled to Croatia with them to play music.
Licensed as "K3PLM", he was a member of WACOM (Washington Amateur Communications) and enjoyed Hamfests as well as setting up and providing emergency communications when needed.
Surviving is a son, Thomas J. "T.J." (Sherry) Balaban of Avella; and several step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Max G. Balaban, Edward Balaban; and a sister, Patricia A. Balaban.
A memorial graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Greene County Memorial Park.
