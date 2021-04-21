Thomas R. Pevarnik Sr. passed away peacefully Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born September 2, 1930, in Hibbs, a son of the late Adam and Mary Volchko Pevarnik. In 1945, he and his family moved to Carmichaels.
He was a 1948 graduate of Cumberland Township High School. He was a standout football player and was named Most Valuable Football Player in Greene County in 1947.
His athletic ability earned him a college scholarship. He spent his freshman year at California State Teachers College. Tom went on to attend Penn State University. He was a proud member of the Nittany Lions Offensive Line, earning a letter in football in 1951. Tom earned his degree from Penn State in Animal Husbandry in 1952.
After graduating from Penn State, he returned to Greene County, where he owned and operated Pevarnik Brothers Dairy Farm with his family for almost 60 years. He could be found from the early morning hours until long after the sun went down tending the crops and caring for the livestock on the land that he loved.
In his later years, he could be found sitting in his shop reminiscing about days gone by with those who stopped to visit. Tom enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and watching old Westerns and sitcoms on TV. He liked to watch Bucco baseball and Steeler football. He especially loved watching his beloved Nittany Lions play football.
On October 20, 1956, he married Alice Miller, who preceded him in death January 26, 1985.
He is survived by their four children, Carrie Swing and husband Jeff, Priscilla Michalik and husband Frank, Thomas Pevarnik Jr. and wife Robin, and Ruth Lawrence and her companion, Allan Junggust. He was known as Pap to his grandchildren, Laura Michalik Giacobbi and husband Allen, Edward Michalik, Mary Michalik, David Swing, Andrew Swing, Adam Lawrence and wife LaShay, Brian Pevarnik, and Anne Lawrence. His great-grandchildren, Sam, Alice, Evie and Charlie Giacobbi brought him great joy.
In addition to his wife and parents, his brother John and sister Mary Kathryn Holonich preceded him in death.
Tom is survived by his brother, Robert Pevarnik and wife Linda; and his brother-in-law, Herbert Miller Jr. and wife Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom's family would like to thank Carol Assad and the staff at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Amedisys Hospice and his caregiver, Valarie, for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends were received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of a memorial service, with Pastor David McElroy officiating, Saturday, April 17, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
Memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461; Masontown Helping Hands Ministry, 14 S. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461; or a charity of one's choice.
