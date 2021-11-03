Thomas R. Tharp, Sr., 74, of Waynesburg, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in his home.
He was born October 31, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas Harold Tharp and Dorothy Louise Pettit Tharp Cunningham and has been a resident of Waynesburg for the past 25 years, after residing briefly in Florida.
Mr. Tharp was a former member of the Fairview United Methodist Church in Wind Ridge, and was an active member of the Waynesburg First Assembly of God in East View at his death.
He was a 1965 graduate of West Greene High School and was active in planning class reunions for many years.
Mr. Tharp was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as an E-5 with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Calvary 1st Air Calvary Division, was awarded the Vietnam Service Ribbon and the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
He was a member of the James Farrell American Legion Post 330 in Waynesburg, and the Sons of the American Revolution.
Mr. Tharp was self -employed for 29 years as an Auto Service Station owner and operator, beginning in 1968 in Parma, Ohio, Waynesburg, Meadowlands and Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the owner and operator of Amoco stations from 1982 until retiring from his Murtland Ave. ,Washington station in 1997, after returning to Greene County, he was employed as a salesman for PW Auto Sales in Morgan Twp., Greene County.
He moved to Treasure Island, Fla. following retirement, where he earned his real estate license and he and his son sold real estate with C-21 Real Estate.
Mr. Tharp enjoyed photography, traveling, music, cooking, movies, antique and classic cars, computers and collecting marbles and postcards.
He was very interested in family history and Genealogy, he compiled a family history booklet dating back to 1500 England; he was a member and former officer of the Southwestern Genealogy Society, a member of the Greene County, New England, and London, England Genealogical Societies, and was a member of the Washington County Historical Society.
Surviving are a son, Thomas R. (Melody) Tharp, Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn.; three daughters, Annette Tharp, companion of Cecil Hennen of Holbrook, Carmen Tharp Brown of Avon, Ohio, Nancy (Kevin) Wood Smith of Mechanicsville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie and Justin Wolf, Allison and Andrew Brown, Samantha Smith, Audrey, Owen and Amelia Tharp; one great grandchild, Elliott Yeager; four brothers; one sister; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased in addition to his parents are two sisters.
Friends and family were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, the time of services in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville, with Pastor Ryan Tharp, of the New Beginnings Ryerson Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard and members of the U.S Army.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to either the James Farrell American Legion Post 330 or a veterans organization of your choice.
