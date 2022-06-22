Tim V. Chapman, 64, of Spraggs, died at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., following an extended illness.
He was born Wednesday, March 5, 1958 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Charles Victor "Vic" Chapman and Marguerite Rush Chapman.
Tim was attending the Fairall United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and a retired fireman from the Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Department. Tim was presently a member of the Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, and loved working with his hands. For 20 plus years Tim has been a Wayne Twp. Supervisor where he was the retired Road Master.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Cuff Weir Chapman, whom he married on October 31, 2012.
Also surviving is one daughter, Cathy (Bryan) Loughner, of Spraggs; one son: Zach Chapman, of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Mason Loughner and Madison Loughner; one brother, Ted (Eleanor) Chapman, of Waynesburg; and two nephews.
Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Clare Cuff, of Bridgeville; his step-mother, June Vanscyoc Chapman, of Waynesburg; and two step-brothers, Gary L. Vanscyoc, of Columbia, N.J. and Jay N. Vanscyoc of Waynesburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating.
Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
There will be a fireman visitation held by both the Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and the Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 719 Brave, PA 15316 or to a Volunteer Fire Department of your own choosing.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com
