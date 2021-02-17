Timothy B. Adams Jr., 37, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in his home.
He was born May 19, 1983, in Washington, a son of the late Timothy B. Adams Sr. and Carla Adams of Clarksville, who survives.
Mr. Adams attended Bethlehem-Center High School and was employed as a brick mason.
He loved to make people laugh.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are daughter Kayleigh Adams of Washington; a brother, Stephen Adams (Olivia Miller); two nephews, Stephen Timothy Adams and Mason Ray Adams.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., Beallsville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.
