Timothy John Hardin, 54, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, following a traffic accident.
He was born January 15, 1967, in Atlanta, Georgia, a son of Johnetta Bedosky Hardin of Jefferson and the late Hubert Donald Hardin.
Tim graduated from Waynesburg University with a degree in accounting. He had also attended the University of Pittsburgh.
After graduating from college, Tim began working as a production accountant for Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. He returned to Greene County in 2015 to care for his mother during her illness. He became a partner with his mother in Jefferson Florist. In 2020, the business moved from Jefferson to Waynesburg.
Tim was a member of St. Matthias Parish and the Jefferson-Morgan Lions Club.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his twin sister, Tammy Thistlethwaite (Dave) of Jefferson; three nieces, Coco and Joelle Pahanish and Angie Brozik (Max); a great-niece, Lacie Pahanish; and his significant other, Chris Ramirez. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, in the St. Marcellus worship site of St. Matthias Parish, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, with Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
