Tonya Renee Hebel, 52 of Fairchance, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She was born May 30, 1969 in Bridgeville, a daughter of the late Guy Wayne Grimm, Sr. and Sharon Ealy.
Tonya was employed by Atlantic Broadband as a Sales Representative.
She attended The Orchard in Monessen.
Tonya loved to be outdoors with her companion Chichi. You could find her DeeJaying with Gary on the weekends. Throughout the week she spent her time reading the Bible and trying to be in touch with her spirituality. Her faith meant a lot to her and she used it to guide her through life. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her significant other, Gary V. Smith are three children, Matthew Grimm (Christina), Cory George (Cheyenne), and Alina George (Steve Connor); six grandchildren, Hayden Pager, Laurel Grimm, Morgan Connor, Remington George, Jacob Wilson, and Scott McClay; three brothers, Guy Grimm, Jr. (Darlene), Tim Grimm, and Carl Grimm; a sister Lisa Engel; stepmother, Cheryll Harding; her beloved pet Chichi; seven nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main St. Bentleyville, PA.
