Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.