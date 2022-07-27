Tracy Lee Barnhart, 49, of New Freeport, died unexpectedlyMonday, July 18, 2022, in the Sewickley Hospital, Sewickley. She was born December 6, 1972, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arthur Ray Main, Jr. and Enda Mae Weaver Main. She had resided in the Graysville area for several years prior to moving to New Freeport in 2003.Mrs. Barnhart attended West Greene High School.
She enjoyed deer hunting, and riding the family side-by-side with herhusband enjoying the countryside and the time spent with her familyand grandchildren.
Mrs. Barnhart was formerly employed by Community Action Home Health for over 18 years and was employed as a phlebotomist at theWashington County VA at the time of her death.
She was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge.
On April 9, 2011, she married Terry L. Barnhart, who survives.
Also surving are a daughter, Katy Gorby (fiance Zachary O'Neil) of New Freeport; a son, Allen Chess (fiancee Anna King) of Sycamore; two stepchildren, Jackie (Jeff) Mason of Aleppo and Terry "Bud" (fiancee Brianna Bates) Barnhart II, of Deep Valley; eight grandchildren,Sabrina Gorby, Sophia O'Neil, Malachai and Hunter Chess, Josie, Jed,and Jewely Mason, Steven Barnhart; a sister, Lori "Sis" (Kevin) Lough of Hundred, W.Va.; a brother, Arthur R. "Bud" Main III of Holbrook; a niece, Beth Biles; two great-nieces, Maddison and McKinley Allen; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a brother, John L. Main, who died April 14, 2021; paternal grandparents, Arthur R. Main, Jr. and Tolie Frances Moniger Main; maternal grandparents, Ray and Anna Utt Weaver.
Friends and family were received from 3 until the 8 p.m. hour of service Saturday, July 23, with Pastor Phillip Campbell officiating in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the BreastCancer Awareness Foundation / Susan B. Komen.
