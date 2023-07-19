Vaughn J. Eckman

Vaughn J. "VJ" Eckman, 77 of Waynesburg, died Monday, July 10, 2023 in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice of Washington.
He was born August 26, 1945 in Homer City, a son of the late Elmer and Helen Skinner Eckman.
VJ was a graduate of Geneva College with a Bachelor's degree.
He graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on July 29, 1971 and retired on January 10, 1997.
VJ was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #47, the Retired State Police Association and the National Rifle Association.
On August 17, 1972 he married the love of his life, Margaret Pettit, who survives.
He loved being with his grandchildren and watching them play in all their sports. He loved hunting and gardening; and enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Also surviving is a daughter, Renee (Eric) McKay of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Kendall "Kendi-girl" McKay and Griffin "Griffy-dude" McKay; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Eckman of Valencia and Ken Wakefield of Valencia; a sister, Barb Edmond of Humble, TX; a sister-in-law, Linda Wakefield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Wakefield.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 17, at 12 noon with the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson, officiating. Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery, Garards Fort.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.troopershelpingtroopers.org or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
