Verna Engel Alexander, 102, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Once in a while a woman comes along that epitomizes all that is good and right in this world. A woman whose love and compassion for others is given so freely that you are astounded. A woman who sees the beauty in all and her enthusiasm for life touched everyone who knew her. Verna was such a woman. She will be sorely missed and live in our hearts forever.
Verna was born May 16, 1920, in Waynesburg, a daughter of David Engle and Ida May Gump Engle.
She was a lifetime member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church, the Grange and the American Legion. She enjoyed baking, reading books, music and dancing. She especially enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She appeared on Bowling for Dollars in Pittsburgh. She spent her winters at the KOA in Naples, Fla., for many years, where she enjoyed fishing, shuffleboard, cards and Bingo.
During her time on earth she touched many lives. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, James "Mike" Alexander. She was a wonderful mother to Ruth Alexander Hearn and Elizabeth "Libby" Alexander Diana (Thomas). She loved her grandchildren, Tony Lacava (Patricia), Lori Rockafellow (Blane), Lisa Golden (Howie), Adam Corwin (Mindie) and Tom Diana (Nicki). She was a terrific great-grandmother to Andrew (Leydi) and Nicholas Rockafellow, James (Samantha Sakhel), Alex and Samantha Golden, Trip and Lucas Diana, and Codey and Hunter Kincaid. Her loving sister, Jean Sabaka, survives. She was a treasured aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Aunt Vernie was extremely grateful to Jim Arbogast, Joyce Rescigno and Terry Lee Hoffman for all their love and assistance in the past few months.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Ruth, Elizabeth, Jesse, Annie and Nellie; and her brothers, Ross, Harold and James.
Unconditional love and selfless devotion to family defined the life of Verna. She brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to know her.
The entire family would like to thank Lori and Blane Rockafellow for their love and excellent care of granny in the past months.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 2, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 152 South Washington Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or Transition Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.