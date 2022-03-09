Verna R. Krause, 97, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Respi Center in Waynesburg, with her loving family at her side.
Born in Connellsville, on August 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Reinhold and Minnie Ottenburg Raupach.
A graduate of the Chicago School of Nursing, she previously worked as a Registered Nurse at the Connellsville Hospital.
Verna married her childhood sweetheart, Bishop Charles Krause while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. When he was called to the ministry, she supported his ministry and together they served the Lord at the Point Marion Apostolic Church for 31 years. She enjoyed her role as the Pastor's wife, and helped in leading the worship service, singing, and teaching. She loved her family and her many friends.
Surviving are her three children, Donna Moody (Robert, deceased) of Greensboro, Dennis Krause (Carol) of Wilmington, Del., and Sondra Rafferty (Terry, deceased) of Dilliner; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
Deceased is her husband, Bishop Charles K. Krause in 1996; a great-grandson, Garrett Moody; and she was the last of 13 brothers and sisters.
Private services for her family will be held in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
The family suggests memorial donations in lieu of flowers be offered to the Respi Center, 545 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
