Vickie Lane McCoy, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born August 18, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Harry Miller and Arbutus Downey Miller, both now deceased. In addition, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald M. McCoy; a sister, Ariel Curtis; and a brother, James Michael.
Vickie was a 1966 graduate of Carmichaels High School. She had been employed at the Jefferson Shirt Factory, and worked in PA Mentor and Greene ARC.
She is survived by a son, Steven R. McCoy of Carmichaels and wife Stacey and their son, Cody; a daughter, Shannon L. McCoy of Carmichaels and her son, Gabriel; a sister, Betty Kennedy of Seffner, Fla., and her husband, Richard; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the H. DAVID McELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
Donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.