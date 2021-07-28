Victoria A. Andria

Victoria "Vicky" A. Andria, 88, of Rices Landing (Dry Tavern), died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 9, 1933, in Rices Landing, a daughter of the late Victor and Catherine Fulton Miller.
Vicky was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School.
Before she was married, she worked as a bookkeeper for Pochron's Service Station in the 1950s. Later on, she worked as a seamstress for the former Berkowitz Clothing manufacturer in Waynesburg for 25 years.
She served as a local election polling monitor.
Vicky was a member of the former Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church of Rices Landing and was a member of the Visitation Ministry of the church before attending St. Hugh Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish of Greene County.
She loved cooking, gardening, sewing and time with her friends during Jefferson Senior Citizens'.
On June 27, 1953, she married Raymond L. Andria, who died September 1, 1999.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Cathy) Andria of Morgantown; a daughter, Roxanne Andria of Rices Landing; a sister, Beverly Ladick of Morgantown.
Deceased are three siblings, Adam, Shirley and Mary in infancy.
Friends were received in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Hugh Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, 408 S. Eighty-eight Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320. Entombment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.