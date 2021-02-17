Waynesburg
Virginia A. Roberts Glidden, 97, of Waynesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.
She was born Wednesday, October 24, 1923, in Garards Fort, a son of the late Warren H. Roberts and Celeste G. Bunner Roberts.
Mrs. Glidden was a life member of Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church. She attended Garards Fort Elementary School and graduated from Mapletown High School Class of 1941.
Virginia loved family gatherings, fishing, bowling, needle craft, Dominos, cards, reading and travel.
She was a member of White Bridge Association, Washington Bowling Association and the Jefferson Bowling Association.
Virginia was the former Greene Township Auditor. From 1942-1945, she worked at the Philadelphia Signal Depot. In 1948, she worked for the U.S. Army in Alaska. From 1956 to 1958, she again worked for the United States Army at the Ryutu Hospital in Okinawa. Then from 1965 to 1977, she worked for the Stanley Headlee Insurance Agency in Waynesburg and from 1977 to 2010, she worked for Bailey Insurance in Waynesburg. She had been a licensed insurance agent for 25 years.
Her husband, Howard F. Glidden, whom she married May 4, 1946, is deceased.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne H. Glidden and wife Paula of Imperial, and Warren J. Glidden and wife Tracy of Allison; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, is one son, Ronald Jeffrey Glidden, who died in infancy; one brother, L. H. Roberts; and one daughter-in-law, Reenie Glidden.
There will be no public visitation or services at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a time and place to be announced in the spring.
MILLIKEN & THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
