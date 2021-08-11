Virginia J. "Ginny" Rush, 95, of Claysville, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Washington Hospital, after a serious illness of one week.
She was born in Aleppo, July 30, 1926, a daughter of the late Clyde "Jake" Lemoyne and Martha Jane Yoder Jones, and had resided briefly in the West Finley area prior to moving to Claysville in 1952.
Virginia was a member of the Claysville Baptist Church where she formerly served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir.
She was a 1944 graduate of the former Aleppo High School and was one of two of the oldest surviving members of the high school. She later graduated from the former Waynesburg College.
She was last employed by the McGuffey School District for 22 years, last holding the position of payroll master prior to retiring.
On June 14, 1946, she married Leo F. "Red" Rush, who died March 12, 2008.
Surviving are two sons, Louis P. (Faye) Rush of Fishers, Ind. and John L. (Donita) Rush of St. Clairsville, Ohio; a daughter, Nancy (Neil) Brownlee of Claysville, with whom she had shared a home for the past six months; six grandchildren, Cory, Matthew and Chad Rush, Michael and Seth Brownlee, Megan Brownlee Alexander; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Clyde Keith and Max Jones.
Virginia was the last of her immediate family.
Friends and family were received Tuesday, August 10, in the Claysville United Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jerome Creech officiating and Rev. August Hurst assisting. Interment followed in the Claysville Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Claysville Volunteer Fire Department or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at: www.kestersonfh.com.
