Virginia Lee Thomas, 90, of Spraggs, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born November 12, 1930, in Wind Ridge, a daughter of the late Ralph and Grace Pearl Parson Bowers.
On August 12, 1948, she married Kenneth Leverne Thomas, who passed away November 25, 2001.
Virginia had worked as a housekeeper for several area families. She also reupholstered furniture. A lifetime resident of Greene County, she had lived in Wayne Township for the past 20 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing board games and sewing.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth L. Thomas Jr. (Rose) of Waynesburg, Robert Thomas of Spraggs and Gerald Thomas of Waynesburg; two daughters, Joyce Tharp (Doug) of Wind Ridge and Kimberly Thomas of Spraggs; a son-in-law, Tom Bruno of Spraggs; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great-grandchildren.
Deceased are a daughter, Barbara Bruno; three brothers, Harold, John and Edward Bowers; six sisters, Wilma Keins, Anna Bowers, Freda Deems, Louise Tharp, Irma Kilgore and Georgia Lewis; and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie McMasters Thomas.
Friends were received Wednesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services were held Thursday, August 19, with Rev. Phillip Yost officiating, followed by interment in Jacksonville Cemetery in Wind Ridge. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
