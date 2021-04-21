Virginia Mills Zoric

Virginia "Ginny" Mills Zoric, 95, of Venetia, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, in the home of her son, Mike.
She was born Saturday, October 17, 1925, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Chester Mills and Ida Kern Mills.
Mrs. Zoric was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg and was presently a member of the Holbrook Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking and sewing when her health permitted.
Virginia worked as a bookkeeper and teller at First Federal Savings and Loan in Waynesburg for 25 years retiring in 1988.
Her husband, William S. Zoric, whom she married March 23, 1946, died August 17, 1998.
Surviving are two sons, Mike (Carole) Zoric of Venetia and Steve (Becky) Zoric of Fredericksburg, Va.; four grandchildren, Michelle Chenevert, Brett Zoric, Sarah Zoric and Mary Cook; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Ruth Harbaugh; and one brother, Steve Mills.
Friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, with the Rev. Jeff Tindall officiating. Entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. While in the funeral home, face masks are required, social distancing will be followed, and CDC regulations on the number of people allowed in the funeral home at any given time will also be followed.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
