Walter "Shorty" Earl Bissett, 85, of Rutan, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1937, in New Freeport, a son of the late Earl and Violet Cook Bissett.
On September 7, 1957, Shorty married Carol Campbell. They remained happily married for 58 years before her passing December 6, 2015.
Shorty graduated from Center Township High School in 1955. In 1955, Shorty enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, taking his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. He was then assigned to Company C, 429th Engineer Construction Battalion, Waynesburg. During the 1961 Cuban Crisis, he was activated to Fort Bragg, N.C., for one year. Shorty continued to serve in the Reserves for a total of seven years.
Shorty was an active member of the Unity Presbyterian Church located in Graysville.
In 1957, he was hired by Manufacturers Light and Heat Company as a laborer, where he, at that time, earned a total of $94.34 take home pay for 80 hours work. Shorty remained with the company for 40 years and 10 months until retiring as a welder from the Columbia Gas System.
Shorty is survived by his children, Ricky (Joyce) Bissett and Peggy Bissett, both of Rutan. Shorty was the last of the Earl Bissett Family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Shorty was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Bissett, Paul Bissett, Hubert Bissett, George Bissett, Jean Antil, Rosemary Fletcher and Marilyn Huskey.
At the request of Shorty, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of one's choice.
View and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
