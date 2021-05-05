Walter J. Markiewich

Carmichaels
Walter J. "Blackie" Markiewich, 90, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Mr. Markiewich was born September 6, 1930, in Republic, a son of the late Albert and Violet Pinskey Markiewich.
He was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School, and served for 45 years as a lead lineman for the West Power Company. He was also a member of the Utility Workers of America.
Walter is survived by his wife, Naomi Campbell Markiewich; a daughter, Carla Swartz (Greg Ranieri) of Carmichaels; a grandson, Ryan Swartz; a sister, Betty Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, deceased are three brothers, Joseph, Vincent and Albert Jr. Markiewich.
In 1962, a little league team from Carmichaels coached by Blackie played at Williamsport in the World Series.
In retirement, he enjoyed walking with his friends, and watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams.
He can be paid the highest accolade of all, "He was a good man".
Family and friends were welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, May 6, with the Reverend Dayton Mix officiating, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
