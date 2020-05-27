Walter Johnson, 90, of Waynesburg, died at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home.
He was born Friday, September 20, 1929, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Harvey Johnson and Kathryn Elizabeth Rager Johnson.
Walter was a loving husband and father, as well as an avid outdoorsman. He was a coal miner for 47 years, retiring from the Gateway Mine in Greene County.
Lula Mae Johnson, his wife of 68 years, died February 1st of this year.
Surviving are three daughters, Velda I. Knisley, Nadine Lemley and Sandra Lee Harmon, all of Waynesburg; one son, Walter B. (Elizabeth) Johnson of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Deceased is a daughter, R. Kay Lewis; one son, Michael Johnson; one granddaughter; and one sister.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
