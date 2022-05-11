Wanda Fay "Beck" Pierson McClellan, 85, of Holbrook, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington Health System Greene.
Born July 17, 1936, in Cameron, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Nancy Bungard Pierson.
Beck was a Greene County resident her whole life. Beck married Russel E. McClellan in 1953 and they were happily married for 64 wonderful years until his passing August 21, 2017.
She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, especially flowers, playing cards and socializing with friends, cooking for funerals with Wilma, picnics, and country western music. Beck loved sewing, baking and looked forward to spending time with her grandkids.
Beck is survived by four children, Rusty (Brenda) McClellan of Holbrook, Randy (Sandy) McClellan of Greensburg, Ricky (Joella) McClellan of Winnemucca, Nev., and Rodney (Paula) McClellan of Holbrook; 10 grandchildren, Craig (Melanie) McClellan of Woodbridge, Va., Kari (Mike Spence) McClellan of Carmichaels, Dianne McClellan of Washington, Dana McClellan of Connellsville, Kristina McClellan of Greensburg, Shannen McClellan, Kylee McClellan and Madison McClellan, all of Winnemucca, Nev., Dakota McClellan of Holbrook and Danielle McClellan of Uniontown; eight great-grandchildren, Rory, Asher, Matthew, Baylee, Ellie and three additional grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Pennie Daugherty of Brownsville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Wilma Cook, Mildred Parry and Harold Lohr.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181, where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
