Wayne Staggers, 61, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born February 4, 1960, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Kathryn Rush Staggers and Kenneth Toland.
Wayne was a lifetime resident of Waynesburg and longtime resident of Greene Arc. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing computer games and spending time with his family.
He was a Baptist and attended church until health would not permit.
He is survived by his foster father, Donald King; and four sisters, Marjorie (Jerry) Howard of Waynesburg, Shirley Staggers of Aliquippa, Virginia "Ginny" Staggers Mayne of Winchester, Va., Kay Staggers of Sycamore; two foster sisters, Amy Durbin of Bakersfield, Calif. and Nancy Kughn of Waynesburg; three brothers, John Staggers Sr. of Waynesburg, Bill Staggers of Waynesburg, and Joe Clark of Beaver Falls; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Phillips Rogers Boyles; his grandfather, Sanford L. Rush; his late foster mother, Margaret King.
Friends were received in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held in the funeral home Wednesday, February 24, with Pastor Cathie and Jim Carpenter officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Wind Ridge.
