William A. "Bill" Thomas Jr., 77, of Sycamore, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
He was born June 21, 1945, in Waynesburg, a son of Emma V. Varner Thomas of Waynesburg and the late William A. Thomas Sr.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of West Greene High School.
He worked as a machinist in heavy equipment repair.
Bill was retired from the United States Army Reserve, 99th HQS Regional Support Command, Coraopolis.
Surviving is his long-time companion, Carmen Chadwick of Washington.
Also surviving are their children, Kristina Thomas of Bentleyville, Joseph Thomas of Huntingdon, Tracey (Matthew) Barrie of Washington, Marcia (Jeff) McConnell of West Union and Amy (Allen) Curry of Aliquippa; nine grandchildren, Shelby Barrie, Matthew Barrie Jr., Miranda Levers, Donald Levers, Alexis (Joe) Bamberger, Dalton Bamberger, Courtney (Derek) Baker, Casey (BJ) Curry and Kelsey (Jacob) Kiss; four siblings, Mildred (Stanley) Bennett of Sycamore, Jane (Bob) Hull of Sycamore, Linda (Bill) Martin and Jim (Barb) Thomas of Graysville.
Deceased, in addition to his father, are two brothers, John Thomas and Mike Thomas; and a sister, Nancy Lee Thomas.
Friends were received on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor George Crawford, officiating.
Interment will follow in West Union Cemetery, West Union. Military Honors will be accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard.
