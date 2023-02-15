William Allen Davison Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Allen Davison, 75, of Waynesburg, died at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, in his home.He was born Saturday, June 7, 1947, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George A. Davison and Mary Elizabeth Reeves Davison.Mr. Davison enjoyed doing family genealogy. He volunteered as a POW-MIA advocate and enjoyed working with blood hounds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War and received the combat action ribbon.Mr. Davison worked for Equitable Gas Company, was a member of its union and later retired as a crew leader. Surviving are his daughter, Amanda Mary Davison of Rydal, Ga.Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Clarence Richard Davison.At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services at this time.Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with his arrangements.Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
