William Arnold VanDevender

Waynesburg
William Arnold "Pap" VanDevender, 71, of Waynesburg, died at 1:37 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Friday, May 5, 1950, in Kerns, W.Va., a son of the late Louie T. VanDevender and Zetha Mae Murphy VanDevender.
Bill enjoyed cutting wood, lawn work and working outside. He had worked at different jobs throughout his life, but most recently had worked as a coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Morris VanDevender, whom he married Friday, November 11, 1983.
Also surviving are one daughter, Susan (Bryan) Russell of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren, Thomas (Nicole) VanDevender, James VanDevender, Jacob Russell, Zachary Russell, Matthew Russell, Nathan Russell, Michael Russell, Joel Russell; one brother, David VanDevender of Kerns; four nieces, Michelle, Heather, Julie and Marie.
Deceased is one sister, Letha Woolwine.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, in MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, with the Rev. David Earnest officiating. Burial was in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
