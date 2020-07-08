William Barry Porembka (Bill), 75, of Carmichaels died July 4, 2020 in Allegheny Health System Canonsburg Hospital after a valiant battle.
He was born April 26, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late William Stanley and Eleanor Pylo Porembka.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Lise Courtney Spriggle ( J.R.), of Houston, Tex, a sister, Elizabeth Helfman (David), of Canonsburg; and 3 nieces; Paige Wilhelm, Megan Rohrkaste, and Brooke Shrift and countless friends who have supported him throughout his struggle.
A brother, Thomas is deceased.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 400 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Carmichaels.
He played football on the great Carmichaels football teams of the early 1960's and ran on the title winning track team. He loved sports, especially the Penguins, and was honored to be hired as the time keeper for the Carmichaels Area High School football team for several years.
Bill started his Bachelor's Degree at Salem college in West Virginia and received his Bachelors of Science in Education from George Mason University in Virginia. He returned to Carmichaels after retiring with 27 years of service with Globe Tool and Die Co. in Minneapolis, MN. He will be remembered for his friendly spirit, welcoming nature and engaging sense of humor.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724)966-5100 Interment will follow in St. Mary's cemetery, Crucible next to his father and brother.
The U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 400 will provide military honors.
Masks and social distancing are required per the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health.
