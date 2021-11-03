William D. Wilson

William D. "Don" Wilson, 88, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, October 28, 2021.
He was born August 31, 1933, in Dilliner, a son of the late James F. and Maude C. Walker Wilson.
Don was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.
He worked for several coal companies in underground construction and retired from Emerald Coal Mine in 1992.
Don was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesburg, where he was a former Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was the oldest member of the church.
He was a member of F & AM Masonic Lodge #153, Waynesburg, the United Mine Workers of America and the local union president at one time. After retirement he also worked for Behm's Auction Service and Meals on Wheels for 17 years.
He enjoyed gardening and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
On February 28, 1952, he married Nancy Moninger, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Dr. Rodney (Tracy) Wilson of Bridgeville, Stephen (Patti) Wilson of McDonald, Dr. Timothy (Kim) Wilson of Scenery Hill; a daughter, Donna Wilson of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Rodney, Shawn, Vlad and Karina; four great-grandchildren, Patrick, Emily, Alexis and Morgan; a sister, Lillian Throckmorton of Waynesburg.
Deceased are two brothers, Dorman and Orland Wilson; and four sisters, Arlene Goslin, Eunice Clark, Sylvia Mathason and Dorothy Edna Granlee.
In following guidelines of wearing masks friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 4, with Rev. Dr. Stewart Johnson officiating. F & AM Masonic Lodge #153 will hold a masonic service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
