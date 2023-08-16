William Earl Dowlin Sr., 76, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully at his home and entered his Lord's presence, Sunday, August 13, 2023, with his beloved wife, Sue (Gaus) and loving family at his side.
Thursday, August 17, 2023 8:27 AM
William Earl Dowlin Sr., 76, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully at his home and entered his Lord's presence, Sunday, August 13, 2023, with his beloved wife, Sue (Gaus) and loving family at his side.
William Dowlin, better known as "Bill" to his friends and "Weezer" or "WmEarl" to his family was born at his parents' residence and raised in the small town of Rices Landing. He graduated from Jefferson Morgan School in 1964, later drafted in the United States Army, where he served in the US Army Special Security Group ACSI; and was honorably discharged in 1969.
Bill had been employed with the US Army Corps of Engineers for 34 years, where he retired in 2004. Bill was a family man. He enjoyed all activities with them, deer hunting, diving, traveling, and his children's and grandchildren's sports. He also loved working with his hands, whether it was completing various projects around the house or working in the garage on any machine. No task too big, nor too small, Bill was never hesitant to tear anything apart or construct it from nothing. Bill was a man who measured twice and cut once. He loved helping with his kids' sports. He helped coach all three of his sons in baseball and wrestling. Bill served as President of Waynesburg Little League Wrestling for many years, where he made many friends throughout those years. More often than none he would be the last one at a tournament because of talking to friends. Bill never met a stranger, and he was a very active member of Oak View United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sue, whom he happily married in 1969. They were inseparable. He is also survived by were three sons: William Jr. of Waynesburg, Steve (Tennille) of Canonsburg and Scott of Waynesburg; grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan, Kari and Brandon; sister, Audrey Frederick (Alvia) of East Lake, Ohio; uncle, Ivan (Joanne) Christopher of Finleyville; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Earl Dowlin Jr. and Loma Bess Dowlin (Christopher); and his sister, Loma Darlene Koratich.
Friends and family were received on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson PA 15344, 724-883-2506, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, with Pastor Lanfer C. Simpson, officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.