William H. Homistek, 71, of Carmichaels, passed away 9:33 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born November 9, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late John B. and Mabel Riffle Homistek.
Mr. Homistek was a 1967 graduate of German Township High School and resided in Cumberland Township, Greene County all of his married life. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and retired in 2009 as a safety manager at the Emerald Mine, Waynesburg.
Mr. Homistek was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Cumberland American Legion Post 400 and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Council # 3569. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cooking, gardening and watching hummingbirds from his porch.
On October 25, 1975, he married Jeri Prodan, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Holly C. Bandish (Pia) of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Bernie Homistek and Blaine Homistek (Anita), all of McClellandtown, and Marty Homistek (Jamie) of West Sunbury; two sisters, Caroline Dvorchak (Ed) of Bluffton, S.C., and Cathy Wruck (Bruno) of Coraopolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Cumberland American Legion Post 400 or to the Washington (Pa.) Area Humane Society.
