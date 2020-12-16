William H. Stallard, 67, of Jefferson, formerly of Rices Landing, died December 9, 2020, in his home, after a long illness.
Mr. Stallard was born May 5, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Robert J. and Margaret "Peg" Sands Stallard.
On July 4, 1993, Bill married Holly Lynn Adamson Stallard, who survives. Also surviving are three siblings, Roberta Ann Stallard of New Salem, James Stallard (Leona) of Rices Landing, Dean Stallard (Chrissy) of Morgantown; and a brother-in-law, Randy McCain of Hopwood.
Two sisters are deceased, Janet Bowers and Diane McCain.
Bill worked as a handyman all of his life and helped Ronnie Hathaway in his T.V. repair shop.
He was a fisherman and poker player. He loved dogs, especially his dog Shadow, who passed on.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
