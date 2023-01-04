William J. Shultz

The family of William J. "Bill" Shultz sadly announces his passing on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He passed peacefully in his home with his wife, Dena, by his side.
He was born January 5, 1936, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Floyd Shultz and Elizabeth Wilson Shultz.
Bill was quite the character, valued hard work and loved his wife, children and grandchildren so much. He was often seen driving his red pickup in Waynesburg, helping others along the way and enjoying an Iron City Beer at one of the many clubs of which he was a member, including: the Moose, Elks, Eagles, VFW and American Legion. He was also a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Tarawa.
He was self-employed and the owner of two small businesses, Greene County Beer Distributor, located in Mt. Morris, and Shultz Water Hauling, located in Waynesburg. Also, he was the owner and operator of Walnut Hill Farm.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dena Morris Shultz. Also surviving are three daughters, Jonna (Mark) Napolillo, Tracy (Rudy) Echegaray, Shannon (Tim) Boyd; and 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Luke, Quinn and Mallory Napolillo; Bailey, Shay and Bree Echegaray; Mackenzie, Sydney and Mason Boyd.
Friends were received on Monday, January 2, 2023, for viewing and service, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Pastor Joseph Adams officiated. Military honors were accorded by the United States Navy and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Greene County Veterans Organizations or the Greater Waynesburg Christian Outreach (formerly WWJD).
