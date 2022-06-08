William J. "Bill" Stenson, 76, of Daisytown, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born September 19, 1945, in Brownsville, a son of the late Joel E. and Mary Malinsky Stenson.
Bill was a graduate of California Area High School.
Mr. Stenson was a veteran of the U.S. Army for over 20 years, serving multiple tours in Vietnam and also in Germany. For his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm (Unit), Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze three Loops, Expert Field Medical Badge, Marksman (Rifle) and Sharpshooter (Pistol).
After his retirement from the Army, Mr. Stenson was employed at the Brownsville Hospital as an orderly/aid from where he retired after many years of service.
Bill was a member of the Centerville American Legion Post #705, the Hungarian Club and A.C. Club, both in Daisytown, and the Miner's Club in Richeyville.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dressing and playing Santa Claus for children at many local events.
On July 25, 1969, he married Anni Englert Stenson, who survives. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two children, Andre Stenson of California, and Linda Hyatt of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Brooke and Colton Stenson, and Emma and Parker Hyatt; sister-in-law, Donna Stenson of Daisytown.
Deceased is a brother, John Stenson.
Friends were received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating.
Interment followed in Mon Valley Memorial Park, with full Military Rites accorded graveside by Centerville American Legion Post #705 and the U.S. Army.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
