William Jon McCormick, 74, of Greensboro, formerly of Bentleyville, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, in his home.
He was born August 12, 1947, in Charleroi, a son of the late William J. and Janet M. Stech McCormick.
Mr. McCormick was a 1965 graduate of Lindsley Prep, a 1969 graduate of W&J College, and a 1972 graduate of Duquesne Law School.
William ran a private law practice in Bentleyville for 49 years, retiring in 2021. He also owned and operated the Captain's Watch B&B in Greensboro.
Mr. McCormick was a three time published author, and was a recognized expert in the Whiskey Rebellion. As a licensed sea captain, he took several boating excursions. He also enjoyed hiking, traveling and playing the bag pipes.
Surviving are a nephew, John Petrisek of Bentleyville; a niece, Janet Reed of Charleroi; five great-nieces and nephews: Ali, Owen and Drew Petrisek, and Katie and Kellie Reed; and his estranged wife, Mary Lou McCormick.
Deceased are two sisters, Kathleen "Kam" Sherich and Kelly McCormick.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation was held Saturday, March 12, 2020, in the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
