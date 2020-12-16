William Lee Schifko, 59, of Waynesburg, died at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, in his home, of an apparent heart attack.
He was born Tuesday, August 1, 1961, in Washington, a son of the late Elmer "Bud" William Schifko and Earlene V. Ball Schifko of Waynesburg.
Bill was a member of the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg. He was a graduate of California University. He was also a member of the James Farrell American Legion Post #330 and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461.
He enjoyed golf, hunting and riding his motorcycle. When in high school, Bill enjoyed playing baseball, football and wrestling. After high school, he played softball. Bill worked for PennDot for 31 years retiring as a foreman #2.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Jessi Schifko of Cheat Lake, W.Va.; one son, Travis Schifko and wife Riston Benson of Hyde Park, N.Y.; two sisters, Deborah (Scott) Carpenter of Neptune Beach, Fla., Karen (Wayne) Wagner of Lancaster; two brothers, Scott E. (Julie) Schifko of Toledo, Ohio, and Elmer Brian (Carla) Schifko Sr. of Mather; and several nieces and nephews.
It was Bill's request to have no public visitation. Due to the restrictions with Covid-19, Bill's Mass of Christian Burial will be private in St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, High Street, Waynesburg, with Father Albin McGinnis as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg.
MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
