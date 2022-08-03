William Milton Davis Jr.

November 10, 1958 -
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
November 10, 1958 -
July 27, 2022
William "Bill" Milton Davis Jr., 63, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away July 27, 2022, in his sleep.
Bill was born November 10, 1958, in Waynesburg, to the late Frances Bennington Barnes and William Milton Davis Sr.
Bill was married twice to Bell Rush and Lynn McClimans, and in a long-term relationship with Mariann Doyle.
Bill is survived by his children, Tania Ralston and husband Timothy, and William A. Davis, all of Greenville; two grandsons, Jason Ralston and Cameron Ralston of Greenville; and multiple stepsiblings.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a stepfather, Jack Barnes; a stepmother, Faye Davis; and a stepbrother, James Barnes.
Sevices will be held in Pennsylvania at a date to be determined.
